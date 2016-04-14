San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

F Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points, including six in overtime, as San Antonio rallied to beat Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

F Kawhi Leonard was given the night off Wednesday.

F David West had just eight points in 30 minutes while hitting only three of 11 shots and missing a dunk in San Antonio’s 102-98 win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

F David West was given the night off Wednesday.

F LaMarcus Aldridge was given the night off Wednesday.

C Tim Duncan scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds Tuesday, helping San Antonio rally for an overtime win against Oklahoma City.

C Tim Duncan was given the night off Wednesday.

G Manu Ginobili was given the night off Wednesday.

G Tony Parker added 20 points for the Spurs in his best scoring performance in more than a month, helping San Antonio rally for an overtime win against Oklahoma City. “(Parker) was more aggressive the whole second half, and everybody picked up on that,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

G Tony Parker was given the night off Wednesday.