San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#US NBA
April 14, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points, including six in overtime, as San Antonio rallied to beat Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

F Kawhi Leonard was given the night off Wednesday.

F David West had just eight points in 30 minutes while hitting only three of 11 shots and missing a dunk in San Antonio’s 102-98 win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

F David West was given the night off Wednesday.

F LaMarcus Aldridge was given the night off Wednesday.

C Tim Duncan scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds Tuesday, helping San Antonio rally for an overtime win against Oklahoma City.

C Tim Duncan was given the night off Wednesday.

G Manu Ginobili was given the night off Wednesday.

G Tony Parker added 20 points for the Spurs in his best scoring performance in more than a month, helping San Antonio rally for an overtime win against Oklahoma City. “(Parker) was more aggressive the whole second half, and everybody picked up on that,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

G Tony Parker was given the night off Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
