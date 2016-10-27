FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch
October 28, 2016 / 5:31 AM / 10 months ago

San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Kawhi Leonard poured in a career-best 35 points as the Spurs stunned Golden State 129-100 in Kevin Durant's debut for the Warriors. Leonard scored 13 in the third quarter. In topping 30 points for the fifth time in his career, Leonard connected on 10 of 21 from the field and all 15 of his free throws, helping him eclipse the 33 points he scored against the Toronto Raptors last April. Leonard's 15 free throws were a career best, surpassing the 12 he made Feb. 6, 2016, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

