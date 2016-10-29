FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch
October 30, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 10 months ago

San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Kawhi Leonard had 35 points in the Spurs' surprisingly easy 129-100 win over defending Western Conference champion Golden State on Tuesday and 30 points in a 102-94 come-from-behind victory over Sacramento on Thursday. Leonard was hitting shots over two guys," Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins said after Thursday's game. "I heard he was working with Kobe (Bryant), and there were some flashes of Kobe tonight. He's really good." But Leonard's early-season success story has been as much about his defense (he is the two-time defending NBA defensive player of the year) as his scoring prowess. Leonard, who always seems to get to the correct spot in the passing lanes and outworks most opposing players, had five steals in each of the first two games, in the process becoming the first player to put together back-to-back 30-point, five-steal games since Miami's Eddie Jones in December 2002. It's also the first time a Spurs player has achieved that stat line in consecutive games since Alvin Robertson did so in 1986.

