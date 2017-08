G Patty Mills, starting in place of injured G Tony Parker, scored 16 points Friday in a win at Utah.

F Kawhi Leonard put in another typical larger-than-life night at the office in a 100-86 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. He totaled 29 points and collected 11 rebounds to help the Spurs avenge their only loss of the season so far.

F LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in with 19 points for the Spurs in a win at Utah on Friday.

PG Tony Parker did not play Friday night because of right knee soreness.