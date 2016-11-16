San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

C Dewayne Dedmon sprained his left knee in the third quarter vs. Miami after colliding with Justise Winslow. Dedmon will miss Wednesday's game vs. the Kings. He put up a season-best 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks while helping defend Kings center DeMarcus Cousins in San Antonio's earlier victory.

F Danny Green took a knee in the groin and missed the second half vs. Miami. He is questionable to play against the Kings on Wednesday. Green, a 10.6.-point-per-game scorer in 16 games against Sacramento, missed San Antonio's first nine contests.

PG Tony Parker has keyed a three-game winning streak by the Spurs since he returned from a three-game absence due to a knee injury. "Tony is Tony," teammate Manu Ginobili told the San Antonio Express-News after the Spurs' 94-90 home win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday. "He's been the point guard of this team for 16 years. It's not something where he can take 10 days off and we're not going to feel it."