G Patty Mills scored a season-best 19 points Friday.

F Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, scored nine points in the fourth quarter -- all in the final 7:17 -- as the Spurs improved to 13-3.

F Davis Bertans had a career-high 15 points Friday.

PF David Lee had a season-high 15 points Friday. Lee also grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds in just 17:31 of playing time.