San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

F Kawhi Leonard scored 16 of his team-leading points in the fourth quarter to lead the Spurs to a 97-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, improving San Antonio to a perfect 12-0 away from home this season.

PG Tony Parker returned to the San Antonio starting lineup after missing the last two games with a left quad contusion. He left the game when he re-injured the knee in the third quarter and may need to miss several games, coach Gregg Popovich said.