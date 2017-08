F Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points Wednesday in the Spurs' win over the Celtics.

C Pau Gasol contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds Wednesday in the Spurs' win over the Celtics.

F LaMarcus Aldridge was held out for a rest Wednesday. David Lee started instead. Aldridge's absence means San Antonio has played only 11 games with its projected starting lineup this season.

G Tony Parker ended up with 16 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, in the Spurs' win over the Celtics on Wednesday.