F Kawhi Leonard and C Pau Gasol scored 18 points apiece as the Spurs beat the Suns 107-92 Thursday.

F LaMarcus Aldridge, who sat out the home win against the Celtics on Wednesday, had nine of his 14 points in the fourth quarter of a win at Phoenix on Thursday. "I was just trying to find a rhythm," Aldridge said. "Our guys came down in the fourth and played better."