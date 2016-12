G Patty Mills drilled an open 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds remaining and the Spurs erased a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit en route to a 102-100 victory over the Houston Rockets. "I have no clue (how I got open)," Mills said. "I didn't do anything other than just stand there. It was a hell of a pass. It was a broken play. It was what we work on all the time, driving and kicking. Manu (Ginobili) did a great job of getting into the lane."