San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 24, 2016 / 4:07 AM / 10 months ago

San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

In addition to being one of the league’s premier players, F Kawhi Leonard is emerging as one of the Spurs’ leaders. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich believes the retirement of Tim Duncan forced Leonard to become more vocal. “By nature, he’s a pretty quiet individual as we all know, but he’s actually come to me with questions or requests or come to his team in timeouts and talked about certain things that are going on the court, where in the past he just listened to Timmy, Manu (Ginobili) and Tony (Parker), ” Popovich said. “With Timmy’s absence, it’s opened up an avenue for other people to step in, and he’s done that.”

G Manu Ginobili did not play in Thursday’s 106-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers as coach Gregg Popovich decided to rest the 39-year-old veteran before the trip.

