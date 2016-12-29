San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

F Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) was ruled out about 2 1/2 hours prior to tipoff Wednesday. It was the first game he missed this season.

C Pau Gasol contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds in San Antonio's win over Phoenix on Wednesday.

F LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 27 points Wednesday in the Spurs' win over the Suns. Aldridge hit 10 of his 12 shots from the floor on Wednesday, following up a 15-for-20 shooting, 33-point performance on Sunday in a victory against Chicago.

G Tony Parker tied a season high with 20 points Wednesday in the Spurs' win over the Suns.