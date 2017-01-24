San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

F Kyle Anderson started for Kawhi Leonard (sore left hand) and finished with a season-high 14 points Monday at Brooklyn.

G Patty Mills missed five of his first six shots Monday at Brooklyn but wound coming within three points of his season high, finishing with 20. He helped the Spurs surge ahead to a 52-42 lead at halftime by sandwiching two 3-pointers around a 19-footer and a 20-footer in a span of 2:15, and San Antonio's lead never dipped into single digits again.

F Kawhi Leonard (sore left hand) was sidelined for Monday's game against the Nets. Leonard was named Western Conference Player of the Week earlier Monday and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said the injury was sustained earlier on San Antonio's road trip. Popovich initially said it was "an injury that's not an injury" and also added Leonard does not need any tests or treatment.

F LaMarcus Aldridge amassed 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists Monday in the Spurs' win at Brooklyn.

G Manu Ginobili (back spasms) was held out more for rest purposes Monday at Brooklyn, missing his sixth game of the season.

G Tony Parker had an MRI exam on his sore left foot. He did not play Monday at Brooklyn.