San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

C Dewayne Dedmon had a season-high 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds on Friday night against Detroit. He was one point shy of matching his career high in points, which he set last season as a member of the Orlando Magic. "He hit the boards hard, he ran the floor, his energy, his aggressiveness, his defense -- he was fantastic in that regard," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. Filling in for injured Pau Gasol, Dedmon has collected three double-doubles in the past five games. That's solid production from an undrafted fourth-year player playing on a modest two-year, $6 million deal.

C Pau Gasol will not return until after the All-Star break. He is recovering from a fractured finger.