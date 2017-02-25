San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

F Kawhi Leonard, who was hampered by foul trouble, scored 21 points, and the Spurs used a third-quarter spark to defeat the Clippers 105-97.

F Pau Gasol played a vital role in the San Antonio Spurs beating the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at Staples Center. Gasol, who played for the first time in 15 games after breaking his left hand, contributed 17 points for the Spurs, who won their third in a row. Gasol, who also collected 11 rebounds, made 5 of 7 shots from the floor and all three of his 3-point attempts. "I had low expectations," said Gasol, who played almost 27 minutes, but didn't start. "At the same time, I worked really hard with the staff, and all of the training staff (were) on me every single day, working me twice a day so when I got back from (the All-Star break) I would be ready to go."