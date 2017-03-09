G Patty Mills scored 17 points for San Antonio, which beat Sacramento for the ninth straight time. The Spurs never led until Mills' 3-pointer with 6:26 to play gave them a 95-92 advantage. He hit another 3-pointer and a free throw almost three minutes later to expand the Spurs' cushion to 99-94.

F Danny Green scored 14 points. Green, who missed eight of his first 10 field-goal attempts, canned back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in the last 2:20 to help San Antonio secure the win.

F Kawhi Leonard rested as his Spurs rallied to beat the Kings 114-104 and claim their ninth straight victory.

F David Lee equaled his season-best scoring output with 18 points and added 10 rebounds as the short-handed Spurs roared from behind to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 for their ninth straight victory.

F LaMarcus Aldridge rested as his Spurs rallied to beat the Kings 114-104 and claim their ninth straight victory.

G Manu Ginobili scored a season-high 19 points as the short-handed Spurs roared from behind to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 for their ninth straight victory.