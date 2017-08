F Kawhi Leonard scored 20 his his team-high 28 points in the second half to go along with 10 rebounds as he led the Spurs back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Thunder on Friday night "It's what I have been seeing from him for 74 games," San Antonio's Manu Ginobili said. "The kid can play. He is strong and he's hard-nosed and he's going to keep going. In the second half, he really stepped up and made some huge plays."