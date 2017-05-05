PG Tony Parker has been ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs with a ruptured quadriceps tendon, the San Antonio Spurs announced on Thursday. Parker had an MRI exam after sustaining the injury on Wednesday as the Spurs evened their Western Conference second-round series against the Houston Rockets with a 121-96 victory. Parker, who scored 18 points, was clutching his left knee as he lay on the floor after missing a short shot. Teammate Manu Ginobili said Wednesday night that Parker was in significant pain and unable to bear weight on his left leg.