San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

F Kawhi Leonard said he expects to play in Game 6 against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night despite a left ankle injury. However, on Wednesday, the Spurs officially listed him as questionable for the game. Leonard rolled his ankle with 5:37 left in the third quarter on Tuesday night and played half of the fourth period but did not take the court for overtime of the Spurs' 110-107 home win to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series. "Yeah, I'm going to be able to play," Leonard said after the game. "It was frustrating because I wanted to play. But I was happy seeing my teammates out there putting in a good effort and getting the win."