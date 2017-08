F Kawhi Leonard has been cleared to play in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Leonard was a full participant in practice on Saturday and confirmed he will be in the starting lineup for the afternoon game in Oakland. Leonard, who injured his ankle Tuesday, missed the Spurs' semifinals-clinching 114-75 win in Game 6 over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.