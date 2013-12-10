Preview: Spurs at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors officially parted ways with Rudy Gay on Monday and figure to be shorthanded when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Gay was dealt to Sacramento in a seven-player deal that sent point guard Greivis Vasquez and three other players to the Raptors. Being shorthanded Sunday when Gay, Aaron Gray and Quincy Acy were scratched due to the impending deal didn’t stop Toronto from beating the Los Angeles Lakers and snapping a five-game losing streak.

Since opening the season with 13 wins in 14 games, the Spurs have hit a little rut and lost three of five games. San Antonio’s defense has been a bit leaky while allowing 107.7 points over the past three games. The Spurs are beginning a stretch in which six of seven games are on the road. The Raptors have lost five of their last six home games and have just a 3-6 mark in their own building.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), Sportsnet 360 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE SPURS (15-4): Tiago Splitter is having calf issues and will miss the Toronto contest and Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee. The 6-11 Splitter was injured on Dec. 2 and was only able to play eight minutes in Saturday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. Splitter is shooting 58.7 percent from the field while averaging 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds and his absence figures to lead to Boris Diaw receiving more playing time. Diaw has failed to score more than six points in three of the past four games.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (7-12): Toronto feels the trade with the Kings will give it more room to maneuver financially as the organization attempts to revamp the roster. Gay was making $17.8 million this season and was shooting a career-worst 38.8 percent while averaging 19.4 points. “The trade gives us good flexibility and more certainty as we plan for our future,” general manager Masai Ujiri said. Leading scorer DeMar DeRozan (21.6) will certainly get more shots and the absence of Gay against the Lakers allowed forward Amir Johnson the opportunity to step up and score a career-best 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting.

1. San Antonio has won in three straight visits to Toronto and has beaten the Raptors five consecutive times overall.

2. Spurs G Marco Belinelli is shooting an NBA-best 56 percent from 3-point range and has made 16 of his last 25 attempts.

3. Toronto F Tyler Hansbrough (shoulder) is expected to miss his second straight contest.

PREDICTION: Spurs 106, Raptors 101