DeRozan leads Raptors past Spurs

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors shot superbly and defended well on Wednesday and it just was enough to end the San Antonio Spurs’ four-game winning streak, 97-94.

Guard DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and added six assists to lead the Raptors (14-9) to their second win in a row, shooting 10-for-15 from the field, going 8-for-8 from the free throw line and neglecting to make even one 3-point attempt.

That was pretty much the story for Toronto. They were 3-for-10 overall from beyond the arc while knocking in 57.8 percent of their shots from the field (37-for-64).

“We played consistent throughout the game.” DeRozan said. “From the start to the finish we knew they were going to make a push. We stayed disciplined. They hit a couple of big shots but we didn’t let that rattle us.”

The Spurs (18-5) were 7-for-26 (26.9 percent) from 3-point range and shot 44.2 percent (34-for-77) from the field.

“Our guys executed on both ends of the floor, defensively and offensively” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “It got a little helter-skelter at there at the end but we did a good job on offense and defense and making sure we took care of what we needed to do.”

The Raptors led all the way and had a seven-point advantage at the half and led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter.

The Spurs cut the lead to three late in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.

“We were not making a lot of shots, sometimes open,” said Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, who led his team with 17 points. “They played very aggressively, we couldn’t figure it out. In the second half we started to but when we had opportunities we let them go.”

Guard Kyle Lowry scored 19 points and added eight assists for Toronto. Forward Luis Scola scored 16 points and had eight rebounds, center Bismack Biyombo scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds while forward Patrick Patterson added 10 points.

“I thought they shot well,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “I thought Lowry and DeRozan were great as usual. We didn’t stop them or do a very good job on them. Our starting group started out very soft, lethargic, poor execution and got us in a hole and we never could recover from it.”

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Spurs while forward David West added 10 and small forward Kawhi Leonard scored nine points and nabbed seven rebounds.

“It was just one of those nights, I guess, if I had an answer for it I would try to fix it,” Aldridge said. “But we definitely started out sluggish and it ended up hurting us in the long run.”

The Raptors used an 11-0 first-quarter run to open a 17-6 lead. They led 27-21 at the end of the first quarter with DeRozan and Scola scoring eight points each.

The Raptors again opened an 11-point lead in the second quarter and led 53-46 at halftime. DeRozan scored 16 points in the first half. Lowry had seven in the second quarter for a total of 10 by the intermission.

Scola’s driving layup with 8:36 left in the third quarter gave Toronto a 59-49 lead. The Raptors led by 12 with six minutes to play on Lowry’s layup. DeRozan’s 21-foot jumper with 3:15 left in the quarter got the lead to a game-high 13 points.

Toronto led 73-62 after the third quarter.

Scola’s six-foot hook shot gave Toronto a 12-point lead with 9:41 left in the fourth quarter.

Leonard made a 15-foot pull-up jumper with 6:08 to play to cut the lead to 85-78.

Leonard’s 3-pointer trimmed the lead to six with 4:44 left to play.

Aldridge made two free throws with 3:14 to play and Toronto’s lead was four. DeRozan’s 19-footer put Toronto up 93-87.

“I think we just came out and took good shots,” Lowry said. “We made sure we got to the spots we needed to and we played aggressive.”

Guard Danny Green’s 3-pointer cut the lead to three points but Biyombo’s dunk got the Toronto lead five points with 1:50 to go. Ginobili made two free throws cut the lead to three before DeRozan restored the five-point lead with a floating jumper. Leonard reduced the lead to three with a put-back layup with 8.9 seconds left.

NOTES: Spurs F Kawhi Leonard returned to the lineup. The team’s leading scorer missed a 119-68 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday with a stomach ailment. ... Spurs F Tim Duncan and G Manu Ginobili also returned after getting a rest on Monday. ... The Raptors played their second straight game without F DeMarre Carroll (right knee contusion) and C Lucas Nogueira (sprained left ankle). ... Raptors G Cory Joseph played his first game against his former team on Wednesday. He played 204 games with San Antonio before signing with Toronto as a free agent in the offseason. ... The Raptors will play the fifth game of a six-game homestand on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Spurs will be at home to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.