Preview: Spurs at Rockets

The Houston Rockets wrap up what has been a phenomenal home performance when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Houston, which entered Sunday a game up on Portland in the battle for the fourth seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, is 32-8 at home and can tie the 2008-09 edition for the most wins at the Toyota Center with a victory in the finale. The Rockets rallied for a 111-104 triumph over New Orleans on Saturday to snap a two-game skid and remain ahead of the Trail Blazers.

The Spurs have nothing to play for in the standings, having already clinched the best record in the NBA, but they are one win shy of matching the franchise record of 63 established in 2005-06. Tony Parker returned from a back injury to score 18 points and complement Danny Green’s career-best 33 in a 112-104 win over Phoenix on Friday. Forward Tim Duncan and guard Manu Ginobili both took the night off.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), CSN Houston

ABOUT THE SPURS (62-18): With the top spot in the Western Conference already clinched, San Antonio could have eyed Friday’s game - the second half of a back-to-back and the third game in four nights - as a chance to take it easy. However, the Spurs outscored the Suns by 19 points in an impressive second half and appear primed to finish strong. “Those guys have a lot of pride,” head coach Gregg Popovich said of his players, whose 30 road wins is five more than any other NBA team.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (53-27): Center Dwight Howard and guard Patrick Beverley both returned from eight-game layoffs to help Houston secure the comeback win over New Orleans, but forward Chandler Parsons sat with wrist and hip ailments. James Harden shouldered the load with 33 points and 13 assists and produced four points and two assists in a game-ending 15-0 run that kept the Rockets from falling into a tie with Portland. “We needed this win more than anything,” Harden told reporters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston has won all three meetings to clinch the season series for the first time since 1996-97.

2. Spurs F Kawhi Leonard has scored in double figures in 22 of 24 games since returning from a broken finger.

3. San Antonio ends the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, when it will put a 14-game home winning streak on the line.

PREDICTION: Rockets 107, Spurs 104