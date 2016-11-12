Preview: Spurs at Rockets

Becoming a point guard has only enhanced James Harden's ability to score and the Houston Rockets star looks to continue his strong play during Saturday's home game against the San Antonio Spurs. Harden has scored 30 or more points five times and reached 15 or more assists five times while averaging 30.6 points and an NBA-best 13 assists through the first eight games.

Harden scored a season-low 24 points in Wednesday's 101-99 win at San Antonio but it was part of a triple-double in which he had 15 assists and 12 rebounds in a strong all-around performance. "They are ridiculous," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters of Harden's stats. "You have to be surprised but we said we would do that. Now whether or not we believe it or not, you always say something. It's good. I'm real happy right now." San Antonio is looking to avenge the midweek loss to Houston and played solid defense in Friday's 96-86 victory over the Detroit Pistons to offset a poor 5-of-18 shooting performance from star forward Kawhi Leonard. "He shouldn't need to get 30 to 34 every night," center Pau Gasol said of Leonard's 17-point outing. "We have enough guys on this team, enough talent on this team that he shouldn't have to have that responsibility or pressure."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE SPURS (6-3): Gasol has struggled to fit in with his new teammates but he was clicking while scoring a season-best 21 points and adding nine rebounds and a season-high six assists in the win over the Pistons. The 36-year-old took 16 shots (making 10) against Detroit after taking a total of seven over the previous two games and said he changed his approach. "I'm just playing the game but being more aggressive," Gasol told reporters. "We had more continuity, so that helped. I'm just trying to establish myself a little more. And the early shots went in, and that always helps to get you going."

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (5-3): Veteran guard Corey Brewer isn't asked to contribute much offensively but he is one of Houston's top defenders and will make his third consecutive start ahead of Eric Gordon. Brewer is shooting just 36.7 percent from the field — including 1-of-10 over the past three games — but D'Antoni places a high value of what the 30-year-old brings to the table. "I'm sure he'd like to make a couple of shots," D'Antoni told reporters. "But his defense, his professionalism, being a vet, his energy in a lot of things doesn't come out in a stat. It comes out that you feel it as a coach and as a teammate and he gives those qualities and those extras and we won both games. So I'm real happy with it."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets' victory over the Spurs on Wednesday was just their second in the past eight meetings.

2. San Antonio PG Tony Parker (knee) had seven points on 3-of-11 shooting Friday after missing the previous three games.

3. Houston G Patrick Beverley (knee) is expected to resume practicing next week but still is about two weeks away from returning.

PREDICTION: Rockets 105, Spurs 102