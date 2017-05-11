Preview: Spurs at Rockets

All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard vows to be in the starting lineup for Game 6 on Thursday, when the San Antonio Spurs attempt to close out their Western Conference second-round series against the host Houston Rockets. Leonard departed Tuesday's Game 5 due to a left ankle injury but quickly answered, "Yeah, I'm going to be able to play," when quizzed during Wednesday's off-day media availability.

The second-seeded Spurs took a 3-2 series lead by pulling out a 110-107 overtime win in Houston with Leonard (22 points, 15 rebounds) seated on the bench, and they know finishing off the Rockets will be an arduous task. "It's going to be tough. They're a great offensive team," Leonard told reporters. "They're a bunch of competitive guys. They play great at home. It's going to be tough. It's going to be about taking care of the ball, playing confident and trying to minimize our mistakes." Houston guard James Harden recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Game 5 but had his last-second 3-point attempt blocked by San Antonio guard Manu Ginobili. "We couldn't get in a rhythm at the end of the game or in the overtime," Harden told reporters. "We had an opportunity to win this game and take a lead back home, and we let it slip away. But we will be ready on Thursday."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE ROCKETS: Harden is averaging 27.4 points and 10.2 assists for third-seeded Houston but was just 4-of-15 from 3-point range in Game 5 and is shooting just 32.1 percent from beyond the arc in the series. "I'm all right. Just missed shots," Harden told reporters while asserting fatigue isn't an issue. "Missed shots and just didn't make enough plays to win. Obviously, other players stepped up and made big shots, and that was the game." With veteran center Nene (groin) done for the postseason, the Rockets only used seven players, with 3-point bomber Ryan Anderson seeing action in the interior to help compensate for the loss.

ABOUT THE SPURS: Ginobili had his best game of the series with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in addition to the game-saving rejection of Harden. "I don't feel like I had a huge game," Ginobili told reporters. "I felt better than the previous ones, for sure, but I guess the standards are a little lower." Patty Mills figures to draw the start at point guard for the second straight game after scoring 20 points and knocking down five 3-pointers in Game 5.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs are 3-1 at Houston in 2016-17, going 2-0 in the regular season while splitting the two games in this series thus far.

2. San Antonio PF LaMarcus Aldridge recorded 18 points and 14 rebounds in Game 5 for his first double-double of the series.

3. Rockets SG Patrick Beverley made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in Game 5 after averaging 9.3 over the first four contests.

PREDICTION: Rockets 114, Spurs 111