Spurs hold on to defeat Rockets

HOUSTON -- Before the San Antonio Spurs initiated this breathtaking run up the Western Conference standings, what has become reality seemed almost improbable until one considers the franchise involved in the process.

Spurs forward Tim Duncan blocked a driving layup attempt by Rockets guard James Harden in the waning seconds, enabling San Antonio to hang on to a 104-103 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night at the Toyota Center.

Harden, who missed 14 of 19 shots from the field, nailed a 3-pointer with 28.4 seconds left to cut the Houston deficit to one point and then harassed Spurs guard Manu Ginobili into a turnover on the defensive end, giving the Rockets one final possession with 6.1 seconds left.

Duncan responded with his third block to go with 29 points and 10 rebounds. The Spurs passed Houston in the Southwest Division standings and claimed the season series 3-1. They were seventh in the West before winning 20 of 23 games, including 10 consecutively. Now the Spurs sit third overall, a half-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

Related Coverage Preview: Spurs at Rockets

“It’s unbelievable,” Spurs guard Tony Parker said. “To put it in perspective with all the injuries and all the struggles in the middle of the season, it’d be great for us (to finish as the No. 2 seed in the West).”

Harden finished with 16 points and 10 assists while Rockets center Dwight Howard also chipped in a double-double (12 points, 14 boards). Forward Trevor Ariza added 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting for the Rockets (53-26), who dropped all the way to sixth place in the West.

“I‘m just upset that those guys beat us again,” Howard said after a second loss to the Spurs in three days.

The Spurs (54-26) expertly utilized the strategy of intentionally fouling Rockets forward Josh Smith, who missed 14 of 26 free throws en route to a team-high 20 points. The gambit not only worked via Smith’s shooting woes, it bogged down the Rockets offensively, enabling the Spurs to rally first when they started fouling Smith in the third quarter.

“It was a good strategy,” Smith said. “I still feel like I‘m confident, but I was not able to make the majority of the free throws.”

Forward Kawhi Leonard added 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Spurs. San Antonio also received 42 points from its bench.

Once the Spurs responded to the Rockets’ opening 12-0 salvo, Houston spent the next two-plus quarters fighting doggedly to keep its lead. The Spurs’ reserves keyed the initial surge, with forward Boris Diaw and Ginobili leading an 11-3 spurt that cut a 13-point deficit to 28-23.

After the Spurs clawed to 43-42, Smith tossed in a hook shot and added a breakaway dunk for a five-point lead. San Antonio closed to 42-40 on back-to-back Duncan baskets only for Harden to answer with a pull-up 3. Rockets guard Jason Terry drilled a trey with the Spurs trailing by one with 19.1 seconds left in the half, and with 3:59 to go in the third quarter, Ariza did the same to snap a 64-64 tie. Ariza added another trey with 2:59 left to nudge the Rockets in front 71-68, but momentum was already slipping away from the Rockets by that point.

With 4:24 remaining in the third quarter, the Spurs began fouling Smith, a 49.5 percent free-throw shooter. He missed 7 of 10 free throws in the quarter and the Spurs rallied behind their bench, closing the third with eight consecutive points including guard Patty Mills’ 3 with 39.1 seconds left for their first lead at 77-74. San Antonio never trailed again.

“It’s been a huge deal to us, especially through this stretch,” Duncan said of the bench play. “We have a lot of guys that are stepping up and playing well. To have that luxury is great for us. It’s won us a lot of games this year on different nights.”

NOTES: Spurs C Tiago Splitter missed his fourth consecutive game with right calf tightness. ... With the regular season coming to a close and Houston guaranteed entry into the playoffs, Rockets coach Kevin McHale was asked if he has begun considering his postseason rotation with the caveat that those rotations are usually just three or four deep. “We’ve had our rotation shortened already,” McHale quipped, referencing the season-ending injuries suffered by G Patrick Beverley (left wrist) and F/C Donatas Motiejunas (back). ... The Rockets continue to work through the minutes restriction placed on C Dwight Howard, who, entering Friday, had yet to play 23 minutes in any of the six games since his return from right knee surgery. “It’s been hard on him,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “It’s been hard on everybody.”