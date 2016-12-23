EditorsNote: Corrects to past in penultimate graph before notes

Clippers lose Paul but beat Spurs

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Clippers tapped their reserves to fuel a win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite losing point guard Chris Paul to a hamstring injury, the Clippers beat the Spurs 106-101 Thursday night at Staples Center.

Paul strained his left hamstring early in the third quarter and did not return. He posted a team-high 19 points along with six assists and seven rebounds in 23 minutes. His status for the Clippers’ Friday home game against the Dallas Mavericks was unknown.

“I have faith in our training staff and I will have some treatment tonight and (Friday), then hopefully be ready for Dallas,” Paul said.

Without Paul, the Clippers received a significant boost from their bench. Marreese Speights had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Raymond Felton added 13 points. Jamal Crawford chipped in 11 points. The Clippers’ reserves outscored the Spurs’ bench 58-31.

Related Coverage Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

The reserves performed so well that Clippers coach Doc Rivers allowed them to play the entire fourth quarter.

“We have so many (more) options off the bench, obviously, than in the past,” said Crawford, who joked that the reserves were practically out of gas after finishing the period. “In the past, it’s kind of been me attacking off the bench, but this year it’s different. We attack as a unit and see who has it going and go from there.”

Center DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and nine rebounds, and J.J. Redick also scored 11 for the Clippers (22-8), who beat the Spurs for the second time this season. Although Jordan didn’t play in the final quarter, he turned into the Clippers’ biggest cheerleader.

“Well, it was crazy because (Jordan) wants to play every second,” Rivers said. “It was the first time I’ve ever heard him telling me, ‘Keep them on the floor, keep them on the floor.'”

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs (23-6) with 27 points and nine rebounds. Pau Gasol contributed 21 points and eight rebounds. Danny Green and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 apiece. The Spurs lost for only the second time on the road. They are 15-2 away from home.

The Spurs cut the Clippers’ double-digit halftime lead several times in the second half but were unable to overcome it.

“You have to play 48 minutes. We played 24,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “We played the last 24 minutes competitively, with some energy, some toughness, some fire, whatever you want to call it. We didn’t for the first 24, and they did it for 48.”

The Spurs closed to within five early in the fourth quarter, but again the Clippers increased the deficit back to double figures. San Antonio made a run near the end, but it wasn’t enough.

“Their bench stepped in and played well and got going, and they all contributed,” Gasol said. “We were not very sharp on our coverages sometimes, and we waited until the second half to get into it and finally compete with more aggressiveness and physicality. You have to do it for 48 minutes.”

The Clippers dictated for much of the first half, taking a 57-45 lead into the break. They held the Spurs to 38.5 percent shooting while hitting 50 percent of their shots in the first half. Los Angeles converted 6 of 13 (46.2 percent) from behind the arc compared to 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) for San Antonio.

For the game, the Clippers hit 46.4 percent of their shots to 40.2 percent for the Spurs. From long distance, the Clippers were 11 of 28 (39.3 percent) to 6 of 19 (31.6 percent) for San Antonio.

The Spurs played without reserve Manu Ginobili, as Popovich decided to rest the 39-year-old veteran before the trip.

Before leaving, Paul passed Kevin Garnett for 16th in career steals with 1,859. Paul is one theft shy of moving past Isiah Thomas for 15th place at 1,861.

Paul’s injury added to the Clippers’ health woes. Forward Blake Griffin underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday and could be out up to six weeks.

NOTES: In addition to being one of the league’s premier players, F Kawhi Leonard is emerging as one of the Spurs’ leaders. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich believes the retirement of Tim Duncan forced Leonard to become more vocal. “By nature, he’s a pretty quiet individual as we all know, but he’s actually come to me with questions or requests or come to his team in timeouts and talked about certain things that are going on the court, where in the past he just listened to Timmy, Manu (Ginobili) and Tony (Parker), ” Popovich said. “With Timmy’s absence, it’s opened up an avenue for other people to step in, and he’s done that.” ... The Spurs visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.