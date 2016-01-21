Preview: Spurs at Suns

The Phoenix Suns are on their way to the bottom of the Western Conference while the San Antonio Spurs are fighting their way to the top. The Spurs will try to run their winning streak to 12 straight and hand the Suns a sixth consecutive loss when they visit Phoenix on Thursday.

San Antonio is embarking on a three-game road trip that concludes with a showdown at Golden State on Monday, but the team is not looking too far ahead. “We’re thinking about the next game,” Spurs guard Danny Green told reporters. “We take it one game at a time. Golden State is not our next game. So we don’t really worry about what other teams are doing.” The Suns fell for the 14th time in the last 15 games with a 97-94 loss to Indiana on Tuesday but took a positive out of the contest thanks to rookie guard Devin Booker. The 19-year-old Kentucky product scored a season-high 32 points to become the third-youngest player ever to reach 30 after LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT, KENS (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE SPURS (36-6): San Antonio has not lost since Christmas and took its last three road games by an average of 20.7 points. The Spurs rolled over Dallas 112-83 at home on Sunday as LaMarcus Aldridge (23 points) scored 20 or more for the third time in four games. “We have guys that can make plays, guys that can have big nights,” Aldridge explained to reporters. “Last game, David (West) played great. I was in foul trouble. (Tony Parker) had two or three games where he was killing. Kawhi (Leonard) had the previous five games. I think it just makes it easier for everyone out there.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (13-30): Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek used small forward P.J. Tucker for 45 minutes in Tuesday’s loss, in large part because backup T.J. Warren did not put up enough effort in his three minutes. “We’re looking for guys who are going to hustle,” Hornacek told reporters. “And if you don’t hustle, we’ll take you out. We expect good things out of T.J. He’s a great player. But every guy off that bench needs to bring some energy.” Warren is averaging 11 points in his second season out of North Carolina State.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix C Alex Len (hand) had six points and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes on Tuesday after missing the previous three games.

2. Parker left the last game with hip soreness and is questionable.

3. San Antonio has won five straight in the series and took the first two meetings this season by a total of 47 points.

PREDICTION: Spurs 113, Suns 88