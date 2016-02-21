Preview: Spurs at Suns

The San Antonio Spurs go after their eighth win in nine games when they visit the struggling Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon. The Spurs rebounded from their only loss of the month with a 119-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday but could be without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard (calf) for the third straight contest.

Leonard, who is averaging 20.2 points and shooting 48.2 percent from 3-point range, is considered day-to-day after an MRI on the calf reportedly revealed, “nothing of concern.” San Antonio is 18-9 overall on the road and 3-1 on its current season-long eight-game trip, including a 19-point loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. The Spurs have beaten the Suns six straight times, including three this season by an average of 25 points, and will try to hand Phoenix its 11th consecutive defeat overall. The injury-plagued Suns received 18 points and 12 rebounds from forward Kris Humphries in his debut on Friday during a 116-100 loss to Houston, after he was acquired from Washington as part of the deal that sent Markieff Morris away.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE SPURS (46-9): Coach Gregg Popovich told reporters “it’s probably wise to be conservative” with Leonard’s injury and Kyle Anderson took his spot in the lineup, averaging 11 points in the last two games. LaMarcus Aldridge is scheduled to play his 700th career game on Sunday and averages 16.9 points while grabbing a team-high 8.3 rebounds. Point guard Tony Parker comes in off one of his best games of the season on Friday, when he recorded 25 points and six assists against the Lakers.

ABOUT THE SUNS (14-41): Phoenix looks to avoid finishing a seven-game homestand without a victory and has lost by an average of 10.3 points in the first six. Mirza Teletovic stepped up with a season-high 25 points against Houston last time out and is averaging 17.2 in the last five while Archie Goodwin is scoring 17.3 and dishing out 5.8 assists on the homestand. Forward Tyson Chandler (shoulder), who left the game Friday, is questionable for Sunday’s contest and center Alex Len (ankle) may miss his second straight outing.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio F Tim Duncan is three blocks from becoming the fifth player in NBA history to reach 3,000 in his career.

2. Phoenix F Jon Leuer started in place of Morris and scored 16 points while grabbing six rebounds on Friday.

3. The Spurs lead the league in scoring defense (92.4) and Phoenix stands 29th out of 30 teams (106.9).

PREDICTION: Spurs 106, Suns 90