Spurs end “Rodeo Trip” with rout of Suns

PHOENIX -- The San Antonio Spurs wanted to go home. The Phoenix Suns played like they wanted to be somewhere else.

Forward Kawhi Leonard produced 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Spurs held the Suns to the lowest-scoring first half in franchise history in a 101-74 win Saturday.

Aron Baynes, Danny Green and Boris Diaw added 12 points apiece for the Spurs (36-23), who led by as many as 34 points and ended their nine-game “Rodeo Road Trip” at 4-5 with back-to-back wins in Sacramento and Phoenix.

The Spurs improved to 16-16 on the road. They haven’t finished with a below .500 record on the road during the Tim Duncan era and the last time was the 1996-97 season.

“It was a great win for us. Good to see some shots go in and get a little confidence going forward,” said Duncan, who had six points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes. “Good way to close out the road trip. We need to get back to being confident individually and as a team, that’s been shot for a while. We need to start winning some games and building it back up.”

Marcus Morris had 15 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead Phoenix, which scored just 24 points in the first half. It was the lowest scoring half in the 47-year history of the franchise, eclipsing a 25-point second half in a 100-89 loss to the Sacramento Kings on March 7, 2001.

The Suns avoided breaking the 34-year-old franchise record for fewest points in a game (68 on March 8, 1981, against the Kansas City Kings) thanks to Morris and a 33-point fourth quarter.

After a big win over Oklahoma City on Thursday, the Suns (31-29) slipped a full game behind the Thunder for the eighth spot in the Western Conference -- with a thud.

“We weren’t very good. We didn’t have the energy. It was one of those games,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. “I guess the bright side is that they all played bad in the same night. It’s not like we had one bad guy and it just wasn’t enough to beat them. Maybe everyone got their bad game out at the same time.”

The Suns not only lost, they lost guard Brandon Knight to a left hip pointer in the second quarter. Knight, who said he had hurt the game against Oklahoma City Thursday and re-aggravated it during the game, was 0-for-6 for the field and scored one point in 17 minutes.

”We came out real flat and you can’t do that against a team like that,“ Marcus Morris said. We were flat, the fans were flat, (a) bad recipe.”

The game drew a sellout crowd of 18,055 at US Airways Center, including a fair contingent of Spurs fans, something that both Marcus and Markieff Morris said didn’t help the team in an attempt to muster a comeback.

“It doesn’t feel like we have a homecourt advantage,” Markieff Morris said. “We need the fans to win games. We need the energy from them and we need it every night. Not every night is going to be a great night. It’s going to happen. But we expect more from them, because they expect more from us. They don’t boo but they don’t cheer that much either.”

Phoenix made just eight of 43 shots (18.6 percent) in the first half and backed up a season-low, 13-point first quarter with a season-low 11 points in the second period. Only four Suns (Markieff and Marcus Morris, Eric Bledsoe and T.J. Warren) managed to make field goals in the half. The other eight Suns combined to miss all 24 shots they took.

Add in eight turnovers and the Spurs were able to build a 27-point lead despite shooting a pedestrian 45 percent from the field (20 of 44) and committing six turnovers themselves.

“We had a good night defensively at the same time they had a poor night shooting. It happens. It’s happened to us before.” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “We played well in some games (on the road trip) and lost and played well the last two nights and won. We’re starting to get in a better rhythm, I think.”

The Suns shot 29.8 percent (25 of 84) for the game and missed their first 10 3-pointers before forward P.J. Tucker hit one in the third quarter.

Green had all 12 points in the first half for the Spurs Leonard had 11, nearly equaling Phoenix’s total by themselves.

The Spurs expanded their lead to 34 points at 75-41 at the end of the third quarter as the Suns scoring woes continues (17 points).

NOTES: Spurs Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili played in their 715th game as a trio Saturday. That’s the second-most of any trio in NBA history. They trail record-holders Robert Parish, Kevin McHale and Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics by 14 games. The Spurs trio now has 525 career wins, also just behind Boston’s trio at 540. ... The Suns recorded back-to-back 50-rebound games against Denver (62 on Wednesday) and Oklahoma City (52 on Thursday) for the first time in almost 20 years. Phoenix last turned the trick Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 of 1995. They had 42 on Saturday. ... San Antonio logged 8,084 miles during their nine-game Rodeo Road Trip. ... Suns G Eric Bledsoe at 6-foot-2 had a career-high four blocks against the Thunder Thursday and is averaging 0.7 blocks per game. ... The Suns began the night with 23 games remaining; 16 of them against teams with a winning records.