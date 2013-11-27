Preview: Spurs at Thunde

The San Antonio Spurs have won 11 consecutive games and can set a franchise record for best start if they can beat the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. San Antonio also started 13-1 in 2010-11 before losing its 15th game and the Spurs are outscoring opponents by 12 points per game and rank second in the NBA in scoring defense (90.1). Oklahoma City has won four consecutive games and is undefeated in six home contests.

The Thunder are off to their best home start since relocating to Oklahoma City and the last better season-opening home stretch for the franchise was when the Seattle SuperSonics won nine straight in 2004-05. Point guard Russell Westbrook will be well-rested for the matchup with San Antonio’s Tony Parker after sitting out Sunday’s win over the Utah Jazz. San Antonio is 6-1 on the road with the only loss coming against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 2.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE SPURS (13-1): San Antonio has posted seven double-digit victories during the 11-game winning streak, giving veterans like Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Parker plenty of opportunities to stay fresh. All the starters played 25 minutes or less in Monday’s 112-93 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. “We’ve got 10 players that play every game,” Ginobili said after the rout. “We’re all concentrating and we’re all hustling. We’re getting hands on loose balls, and then offensively, we’re just moving the ball, attacking quick and finding open teammates.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER (9-3): Westbrook has had five full days of rest for his surgically repaired knee since he last played in Thursday’s victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Thunder saw the scheduling quirk – and a game against the lowly Jazz – as an opportune time to give the knee a break after Westbrook played 30 or more minutes in nine straight games since his return. Westbrook is averaging 21.6 points and 5.1 assists and has scored 20 or more points six times.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split four meetings last season with the home team winning each game.

2. Oklahoma City F Kevin Durant averaged 23.3 points against the Spurs last season with his outputs ranging from 19 to 26 points.

3. San Antonio C Tiago Splitter (ankle) is probable after missing the second half of the victory over New Orleans.

PREDICTION: Spurs 103, Thunder 102