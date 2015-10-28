Preview: Spurs at Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs added All-Star power forward LaMarcus Aldridge to their cast of standouts while the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping for an injury free season from superstar Kevin Durant. The two Western Conference clubs open their respective seasons on Wednesday with the visiting Spurs still bristling from last season’s first-round playoff exit while the Thunder failed to qualify.

Durant was limited to 27 games last season due to foot problems, and the urgency to win in Oklahoma City has heightened with the star forward eligible to file for free agency after the season. The Thunder fired coach Scott Brooks after the disappointing campaign and former Florida coach Billy Donovan is tasked with getting the club back to its previous 50-victory level. San Antonio fancies a run at a sixth title in the Tim Duncan era, and the signing of Aldridge to a four-year, $80 million deal makes Duncan a member of the supporting cast while giving the Spurs a chance at reclaiming the crown they won two seasons ago. “You have to try not to fight it,” the 39-year-old Duncan told reporters. “We all want to do what we’ve always done. But you have to understand what’s best for the team. It’s about accepting that, finding your niche and your new role.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, KENS (San Antonio), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE SPURS (2014-15: 55-27): Aldridge and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard are the stars of this roster, though point guard Tony Parker remains highly productive when avoiding injuries. San Antonio pumped up its bench by landing free agent forward David West - a starter the past 10 seasons who took a $10.5 million pay cut to join San Antonio - and its reserves include veteran shooting guard Manu Ginobili and spry point guard Patty Mills. “I see guys all the time make decisions based on the money, especially toward the end, just hanging on and trying to make up for mistakes they made earlier,“ West recently told reporters. ”But we’re not in that situation.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER (2014-15: 45-37): Durant’s apparent eagerness to become a free agent threatens to hang over the club during Donovan’s first season on an NBA bench. Oklahoma City management is hoping a deep run in the playoffs - along with Durant’s closeness to star point guard Russell Westbrook - will make him inclined to sign a rich extension to stay. Power forward Serge Ibaka is healthy after knee surgery and center Enes Kanter and shooting guard Dion Waiters are the other starters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs went 2-1 against the Thunder last season and their victories were by an average of 32 points.

2. Oklahoma City F Mitch McGary (concussion) has cleared the NBA protocol and will be available for the opener.

3. San Antonio SG Danny Green set a franchise record with 191 3-pointers last season, one better than the mark set by Chuck Person in 1995-96.

PREDICTION: Thunder 105, Spurs 102