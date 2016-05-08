Preview: Spurs at Thunder

Oklahoma City small forward Kevin Durant could be playing his final home game as a member of the franchise when the Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs in Sunday’s Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Durant has been coy about his postseason free-agent intentions and an Oklahoma City loss on Sunday would present the Spurs with the opportunity to close out the series at home in Game 5.

Durant isn’t interested in discussing whether or not he will return to the Thunder and also scoffed at questions pertaining to how the team will need to win at least one more time in San Antonio to win the series. “We play Sunday,” Durant said at Friday’s postgame press conference. “We play Sunday. We can’t worry about going to San Antonio. We’ve got another game here.” Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard was the Game 3 hero with 31 points and 11 rebounds in a 100-96 victory while power forward LaMarcus Aldridge continued his strong series with 24 points and eight rebounds. Aldridge is averaging 34.3 points and shooting 63.1 percent in the series.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE SPURS: Veteran point guard Tony Parker scored 19 points in Game 3 after averaging 4.5 over the first two games and also contributed eight rebounds and five assists in a strong all-around effort. “It was great,” Parker told reporters. “I got a couple of more shots than usual. Just have to be aggressive. It’s all about the team. Kawhi and LaMarcus, they were unbelievable. I just had to do my part.” Leonard’s 30-point outing was his second of the postseason and he is averaging 23.3 points in the Oklahoma City series.

ABOUT THE THUNDER: Standout point guard Russell Westbrook had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Game 3 but his five turnovers and porous 10-of-31 shooting stood out in a four-point loss. “Too many shots,” Westbrook told reporters. “I’ve got to do a better job getting guys shots. I’ve got to get other guys involved, especially to beat this team. Even though I had some shots I usually make, I’ve got to read and find ways to get guys shots. I take the blame.” Durant only took 18 shots (making 10) while scoring 26 points and red-hot power forward Serge Ibaka (15 points on five 3-pointers) could have received more attempts (eight overall, six from 3-point range).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Durant and Westbrook have each scored 25 points in the same playoff game on 33 occasions - tied for second all-time with the former Los Angeles Lakers’ duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O‘Neal.

2. Oklahoma City C Steven Adams has reached double digits on the boards in all three games and is averaging 12.7 rebounds in the series.

3. San Antonio SG Danny Green is 10-for-19 from 3-point range in the series while averaging 11.7 points.

PREDICTION: Thunder 105, Spurs 104