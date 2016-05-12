Preview: Spurs at Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one victory away from reaching the Western Conference finals and have two opportunities to get the job done. The Thunder, who lead the series 3-2, aim to end the festivities in Thursday’s Game 6, while the San Antonio Spurs visit town in dire need of a victory to force a Game 7.

San Antonio has held double-digit leads in the each of the past two games before wilting under Oklahoma City’s late-game siege. “I hope we respond a little angry, with a chip on our shoulder,” Spurs guard Danny Green told reporters after Tuesday’s 95-91 loss. “If you want to be a championship team, you have to win on the road. Simple as that.” The Thunder surprisingly have won two games in San Antonio in the series - the Spurs lost just once at home during the regular season - and small forward Kevin Durant said another defensive effort like the showing in Game 5 is crucial. “Late in the fourth we did a good job of putting a hand up on shots, making them shoot mid-range and we didn’t let them get in the paint a lot.” Durant told reporters. “That’s what we have to do if we want to win the next one. We have to play defense like that throughout the whole game.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE SPURS: NBA MVP runner-up Kawhi Leonard (26 points, five steals in Game 5) and power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (20 points, nine rebounds) have carried San Antonio during the series with occasional help from shooting guard Danny Green (six 3-pointers in Game 5) and point guard Tony Parker (good outings in Game 3 and 4). But the reserves have been below par and combined for just 11 points on 5-of-18 shooting in Game 5 and getting better efforts from players such as shooting guard Manu Ginobili and center Boris Diaw are a must if San Antonio is to win the next two games. “We haven’t had great bench production,” Popovich said after Game 5. “We need a couple more people to help us offensively. That would be great.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER: Point guard Russell Westbrook had 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in Game 5 and was so superb that everybody overlooked his eight turnovers. “He plays with such force and such passion,” Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan told reporters. “I think he’s doing a really good job of realizing when he gets so intense, so competitive, so emotional, he’s doing a good job of kind of bringing himself back together and understanding there’s four other guys out there depending on him.” Durant scored 23 points on a series-worst 8-of-21 shooting effort in a dropoff from his spectacular 41-point effort in Game 4.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio averaged 112 points in its two victories and 95 points in the three defeats.

2. Oklahoma City C Steven Adams has been a difference-maker with three double-doubles while averaging 10.2 points and 12 rebounds in the series.

3. Green had 20 points in Game 5 and is 16-of-29 from 3-point range in the series.

PREDICTION: Thunder 97, Spurs 95