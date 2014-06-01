OT win sends Spurs on to face Heat in Finals

OKLAHOMA CITY -- For almost a year, the San Antonio Spurs carried the burden of losing in the NBA Finals to the Miami Heat. They made no secret throughout the season that they were motivated by the thought of getting a chance at redemption.

With only one game separating the Spurs from the ultimate goal Saturday, they pulled out all the stops and held off a hungry Oklahoma City squad with a 112-107 overtime victory at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Spurs won the Western Conference finals 4-2 and advanced to the NBA Championship next week against the Heat.

“We’re happy that it’s the Heat again,” forward Tim Duncan said. “We’ll be ready for them. We’ve got that bad taste in our mouth still. Hopefully, we’ll be ready to take it this time.”

Oklahoma City’s season came to an end on its home court. But it took a special performance by a future Hall of Famer to close out the Thunder.

With the Thunder leading by one, Duncan went to the post and made a shot over Oklahoma City forward Serge Ibaka to put the Spurs ahead with 2:50 left in overtime.

Guard Russell Westbrook put the Thunder back in front with a layup before San Antonio went to Duncan again with 1:23 left and he was fouled by Ibaka. Duncan made both free throws to give the Spurs the lead.

Duncan got the ball again with Thunder guard Reggie Jackson on him in the post. Westbrook tried to double, but Duncan still got a friendly roll on his shot and put San Antonio up by three with 19.4 seconds left.

After a timeout, Oklahoma City got the ball to forward Kevin Durant, who had a chance for an MVP moment when he got a good look at a potential tying 3-pointer. But his shot was off and the Spurs grabbed the rebound. They made their free throws to close out the night and the Thunder’s season.

“We fought as hard as we could all night,” Durant said. “They made plays; we didn‘t.”

Forward Boris Diaw scored a team-high 26 points off the bench for the Spurs. Duncan scored 19 points and collected 15 rebounds, forward Kawhi Leonard added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and guard Manu Ginobili came off the bench to score 15 points.

“Timmy came through and we went to him,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Manu came through; we ran a few plays for him. Boris was fantastic all night long. He was really good at both ends of the court.”

Westbrook paced the Thunder with 34 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and six steals, and he had seven turnovers. Durant scored 31 points on 12-for-25 shooting to go with 14 rebounds and seven turnovers.

Jackson added 21 points and Ibaka scored 16. San Antonio’s bench outscored Oklahoma City’s 51-5.

The chess match between Popovich and Thunder coach Scott Brooks began at tipoff. With Leonard moving over to defend Westbrook, forward Danny Green was left to check Durant. The four-time scoring champion took Green into the post and paint and shot over his shorter defender.

Popovich countered by bringing in Diaw, who changed the complexion of the game. Whether it was Ibaka or Westbrook, the Thunder couldn’t match up with the versatile big man. He finished the first half with 10 points.

However, a late flurry by Jackson, Westbrook and Durant gave the Thunder a 49-42 halftime advantage. That trio and Ibaka scored all of Oklahoma City’s points in the half.

Westbrook scored four straight points to get the Thunder to within two points late in the fourth quarter. Durant knocked down two free throws to tie the game at 97-97 with 58 seconds left.

Ibaka came up with a block on Ginobili and Oklahoma City got the ball with 36 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Durant drove to the basket and scooped a layup around Duncan to put the Thunder up 99-97. But Ginobili answered with a 3-pointer to give the Spurs a one-point advantage with 27 seconds left.

With a chance to put the game away, Durant turned the ball over at the top of the key and Oklahoma City was forced to foul Ginobili. He missed 1-of-2, keeping the Thunder’s hopes alive.

Westbrook was fouled driving through the lane and hit both free throws to tie the game. Ginobili had a chance to win it with 9.3 seconds left, but his shot was off the mark.

“We worked eight months very hard,” Ginobili said. “We had a successful season. And all we did was get to this point again to have another shot. And we’re going to give everything we’ve got to get the trophy. But we know we’re facing a talented and tough team.”

NOTES: Even though Oklahoma City F Kevin Durant was named MVP this season, he said the award didn’t add any more pressure. “Pressure comes from everybody else from the outside, from media, from friends, family, but I play this game because I love it, and I play to win,” Durant said. “If I give it my all, it may not be enough for everybody else, but I know what I gave, so I can live with it.” ... Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said setting his starting lineup was not rocket science. A media member then asked him if he studied rocket science at the Air Force Academy. “I had aeronautical engineering and astronomical engineering courses,” Popovich said. “I got D‘s. So far, the questions are amazing. I‘m enjoying the hell out of this. Keep them coming. This is great.” ... San Antonio started F Matt Bonner for the second straight game.