Durant, Thunder power past Spurs

OKLAHOMA CITY -- In his first game back since season-ending right foot surgery last season, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant didn’t look his normal self for 3 1/2 quarters Wednesday. However, when his team needed him the most, the former MVP remembered who he was.

Durant scored seven of his 22 points in the final five minutes, helping the Thunder to an 112-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“The thing I was most pleased about with Kevin, there was a lot of emotion in coming back from injury and the fact he really kept his composure all the way through,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “He was contained. I thought he was focused. He just kept playing and kept playing. He made some plays late to help.”

Guard Russell Westbrook scored 33 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and collected 10 assists in the Thunder’s season opener.

“Coach is just asking me to be myself,” Westbrook said about his role on the team. “Just go out and compete at a high level, and that’s what I do.”

Forward Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 32 points and eight rebounds. In his first game with San Antonio, forward LaMarcus Aldridge was held to 11 points. Forwards Tim Duncan and David West each posted eight points.

“It will come,” West said. “We had a seven-point lead in the fourth. Had a couple of miscues. If we execute, maybe seven goes to 11. It’s going to be process.”

With 4:20 left in the game, Durant drained a 3-pointer to put the Thunder up 99-97 before Leonard sank two free throws to tie the score.

Durant made two free throws before Spurs forward Danny Green popped in a jumper.

Durant couldn’t answer the next time down the court, and guard Tony Parker scored to give San Antonio the lead.

Oklahoma City guard Dion Waiters then sank back-to-back buckets to put the Thunder up 105-103. After Leonard came up short on a jumper, Westbrook hit a 3-pointer as time was running down on the shot clock.

Leonard came back with a three-point play to cut the Thunder’s lead to two.

“He was aggressive,” Spurs guard Manu Ginobili said of Leonard. “It’s his nature. ... For sure he is going to be aggressive. That’s his game.”

Westbrook tried to answer, but his shot was off, and the Spurs got the ball with 21 seconds left.

The Spurs put the ball in Green’s hand for a 3-pointer at the top of the key. Thunder center Steven Adams contested the shot, which came up short. Oklahoma City got the rebound, Durant was fouled, and he nailed both free throws to put the game away.

“I was really, really proud of the way our guys hung in there,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said after winning his debut. “I thought in the second half we defended much better than we did in the first half. I am really pleased with the way our guys kept their composure and kept on battling and fighting.”

Center Enes Kanter came off the Oklahoma City bench to pour in 15 points and grab 16 rebounds. As a team, the Thunder outrebounded the Spurs 45-36.

“I think the most important thing is those trash plays,” Kanter said. “Whenever someone takes a shot, just try to hit first and go and get the rebound.”

NOTES: After playing in only 27 games last season because of a fractured foot, Thunder F Kevin Durant was excited to get back to the regular season. “It feels great to play again,” Durant said. ... San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich still gets excited for opening night. “It’s always interesting, No. 1, because none of us are really prepared on opening night,” Popovich said. “But it signals the start of the season and it’s better than training camp.” ... Thunder first-year coach Billy Donovan on the excitement of coaching his first NBA game compared with his first college game at Florida: “I think you always have a level of anxious nervousness and excitement. There’s a lot of emotions that go on there. I’ve never been one of these guys that says nothing bothers me.” ... Oklahoma City rookie G Cameron Payne was inactive for his first NBA game.