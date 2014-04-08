Preview: Spurs at Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs prepare to forge ahead with or without star point guard Tony Parker as they begin a quick two-game road trip at Minnesota on Tuesday. Parker left Sunday’s 112-92 win over Memphis with back spasms not long after taking a hard fall in the first quarter. Even without their floor general, the Spurs dominated a desperate Grizzlies team to pick up its 20th win in 21 games and enter this one with a 4 1/2-game lead over Oklahoma City for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Minnesota has little else to play for other than a strong finish and, perhaps, its first winning season since 2004-05, but that will not be easy given the personnel issues. Starters Kevin Love, Kevin Martin and Nikola Pekovic and reserve Shabazz Muhammad all sat out Saturday’s 100-92 loss at Orlando, and Chase Budinger was lost to an ankle sprain in the first minute. Forward Dante Cunningham actually logged the most minutes on the team (34) but he was arrested Sunday for the second time in four days and his status with the team remains up in the air.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE SPURS (60-17): With its magic number to nail down the top spot in the West down to two, San Antonio will not be taking many chances with Parker, who had made all four of his shots in nine minutes of play before the injury Sunday. The Spurs certainly did not need to push the issue against Memphis as long as forward Kawhi Leonard was doing his thing; Leonard shot 12-of-13 - including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc - in a career best-tying 26-point effort. Leonard also had a team-high 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting in San Antonio’s 104-86 victory in the previous meeting with Minnesota on Jan. 12.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (38-38): If Love and others are unable to go, head coach Rick Adelman will have to lean on the very few regulars remaining for some offensive punch. Point guard Ricky Rubio, who usually does the distributing rather than the scoring, has been more aggressive on that front in recent games, averaging 15 points in his last three games while still handing out 10.3 assists. Streaky forward Corey Brewer - who is averaging 12.7 points on 49.5 percent shooting since February began - would be another option, but he has 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting in 59 minutes against the Spurs this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. This game was originally scheduled for Dec. 4 in Mexico City but a fire in the arena caused it to be postponed and moved to the Target Center.

2. San Antonio is three wins shy of matching the franchise record (63) with five games to play.

3. Spurs G Manu Ginobili made 4-of-6 3-pointers en route to 26 points against Memphis on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Spurs 108, Timberwolves 99