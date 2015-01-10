Preview: Spurs at Timberwolves

The slumping Minnesota Timberwolves attempt to halt a 14-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Minnesota lost 98-84 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and will be looking for its first win since Dec. 10 — exactly one month to the day. San Antonio has been struggling with injuries and Friday’s impressive 100-95 win over the Phoenix Suns was only its sixth in 15 games.

The Timberwolves have lost to the Spurs twice this season and both contests were routs — a 121-92 home loss Nov. 21 and a 123-101 loss in San Antonio on Dec. 6. Minnesota allowed 100 or more points in the first 13 games of its losing skid until the Bucks fell two points short. The availability of Spurs guard Manu Ginobili is uncertain after he left Friday’s game with back spasms while point guard Tony Parker (hamstring) has been shaky in his first two games back from his ailment.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE SPURS (22-15): San Antonio found a way to outlast the speedy Suns by relying on young guards Patty Mills and Cory Joseph down the stretch. Mills made two big 3-pointers in a 54-second span with under two minutes to play and Joseph scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter after Parker (seven points, five turnovers) didn’t play up to his typical standards. Power forward Tim Duncan is tied with Karl Malone for fifth place with 814 career double-doubles and fell three rebounds shy of breaking the tie against Phoenix.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-30): Rookie forward Andrew Wiggins has been a bright spot during Minnesota’s woes and his 20-point showing against the Bucks marked his sixth straight outing of 20 or more and eighth in nine games. “It’s a good thing for me, keeping my confidence up high,” Wiggins told reporters. “But I’d trade for a win any day.” Wiggins is averaging 21.3 points over the last nine games and is playing aggressive after he was often tentative earlier in the season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Timberwolves are 9-43 when visiting San Antonio.

2. Spurs C Tiago Splitter grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds against Phoenix.

3. Minnesota PG Mo Williams (ankle) missed the game with Milwaukee and could return Saturday.

PREDICTION: Spurs 98, Timberwolves 87