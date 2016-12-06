Preview: Spurs at Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs still are undefeated on the road after surviving a close call and look to improve to 13-0 on enemy floors when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. San Antonio overcame a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to post a 97-96 victory at Milwaukee on Monday to remain the lone undefeated NBA team on the road this season.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored the winning basket with 21.2 seconds left when Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for goaltending as the Spurs snuck out with the dramatic victory. "You don't win every game by 20. They played well. That's how they stuck with us," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich barked at reporters. "They're young and athletic and hungry. What are we, the Magic Johnson Lakers with Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) and everybody? We're just like everybody else." Minnesota is just 3-6 at home but is brimming with confidence after a solid 125-120 overtime road victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. "We came back and really made some winning plays down the stretch," Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine told reporters. "That's what happens when you keep fighting. We've been fighting the last four or five games and been in those positions but we got over that hump. It feels good. Now we need to keep it going."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE SPURS (17-4): If there is a secret regarding San Antonio's road success, Popovich doesn't want to share it and certainly detests being asked for the reasoning. "I don't care; I have no clue," Popovich told reporters. "You ask me, I'm the coach, I'm supposed to know? Ask me about the .500 (record) at home. Start with the bad." Standout small forward Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points against the Bucks and has at least 20 points in four straight games and 11 of the past 12.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (6-14): The victory over Charlotte halted a four-game losing skid, and that type of dynamic win couldn't have come soon enough for standout center Karl-Anthony Towns. "I take this game very serious. I love what I do," Towns told reporters. "Every day I lace up my shoes, I'm so honored and blessed to play this game. You want to win. You're a competitor. The way we're losing, not getting blown out but making mental errors late in the game, it hurt us. It hurts me, especially. To have a win like that, I'm finally able to smile, laugh a lot more and have my spirits up." Towns is averaging 31.3 points and 13.7 rebounds over the past three contests, including a career-best 47 points against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have won the past seven meetings with five of the victories being by more than 20 points.

2. San Antonio PG Tony Parker (thigh) likely will sit out — he was injured against the Bucks after missing the previous two games with a knee injury.

3. Minnesota SG Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points against Charlotte, just his second 20-point outing in the past nine games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 105, Timberwolves 92