Preview: Spurs at Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs own Minnesota and look to make it 11 straight victories in the series when they visit the Timberwolves on Tuesday. San Antonio won this season's previous three previous meetings by an average of 9.7 points behind the heroics of All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard topped 30 points in all three wins over the Timberwolves while averaging 33 points on 59.6 percent shooting from the field. The Spurs are trying to remain close to the first-place Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference race and will be counting on Leonard to bounce back from a season-low 12-point outing in Sunday's 118-102 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Timberwolves are sliding out of contention for the final playoff spot in the West after losing three straight road games, including Sunday's 123-109 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. "This road trip we're playing like we don't care," point guard Ricky Rubio told reporters. "It's a shame on us that we get three games like that seeming like it's not important. These were the most important games we were playing all season."

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE SPURS (53-16): Point guard Tony Parker has struggled to stay healthy but he looked like his former star self with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting and seven assists in the victory over Kings. Coach Gregg Popovich was pleased with Parker's play against Sacramento but admits to frustration over Parker's frequent injury issues. "I'm really disappointed with all the injuries because he's never been able to get a consistent run," Popovich told reporters. "When he did have that one period when he was consistent, he was playing great defense for us and keeping the team together, really making good decisions on what we needed to be doing offensively, you know on the pace of the game and that sort of thing. Then as the injuries started coming, he starts and stops and starts and stops. He hasn't been able to get his rhythm back."

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (28-41): Minnesota lost by an average of 15 points and allowed 121 points per game on the dismal road trip that consisted of losses to the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat prior to the poor showing in New Orleans. The contest against San Antonio is a must-win situation for the Timberwolves as another three-game road swing awaits, and the club is just 10-23 away from home. Center Karl-Anthony Towns has been superb and scored 33 points against the Pelicans to post his fourth 30-point outing in the last five games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs won their past five visits to Minnesota, including a 105-91 victory on Dec. 6.

2. The Timberwolves agreed to terms with free-agent F Omri Casspi for the remainder of the season.

3. San Antonio PF LaMarcus Aldridge is averaging 19.3 points and eight rebounds in three games since returning from heart arrhythmia issues.

PREDICTION: Spurs 109, Timberwolves 103