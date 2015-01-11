Daye has good night as Spurs top Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- With so many injuries, San Antonio needed somebody to step up Saturday against Minnesota.

Austin Daye answered the call.

The forward scored a season-high 22 points in a rare start and San Antonio handed the Timberwolves their 15th straight loss with a 108-93 victory on Saturday night at Target Center.

Daye’s previous season best was 13 points, also against Minnesota. Saturday marked his season-high for minutes with 36, topping the 26 minutes he played against the Timberwolves back in November. Daye did not play in San Antonio’s last four games -- he had just seven total minutes in the team’s last nine games combined -- and came in averaging 3.2 points per game this season.

After the game, Daye said he found out about 20 minutes before tipoff that he would be starting. The short notice didn’t seem to matter, as he put together his best performance of the year.

“(Coach Gregg Popovich) believes in all his players,” said Daye, who added 10 rebounds. “He’ll throw you in in a weird situation at any time, so you’ve just got to be ready and focused on the game.”

Fourteen of Daye’s points came in the first half on 6-of-8 shooting, including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers. He got into a rhythm early as the Spurs jumped out to a big first-quarter lead.

Six Spurs scored in double figures. Guard Patty Mills added 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and veteran forward Tim Duncan chipped in 13 points in 20 minutes.

But Daye picked up the most slack with Marco Belinelli, Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili all sidelined with injuries.

“He had a heck of a night,” Popovich said of Daye. “It was important because he shot the ball well without Manu, Kawhi and Belinelli. We needed somebody on the perimeter to shoot it and he did a good job.”

Gorgui Dieng finished with a double-double, his ninth of the year, to pace the Timberwolves. The second-year center had 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Timberwolves rookie forward Andrew Wiggins also scored 18 points. His streak of games with 20 or more points was snapped at six. Fellow rookie Zach LaVine added 19 points.

The Timberwolves’ last win was on Dec. 10 against Portland. Minnesota is 0-3 against the Spurs this year, having also lost in Minneapolis on Nov. 21 and in San Antonio on Dec. 6.

“It’s time we all realize we need to take this very personal,” Dieng said. “We need to play harder to win games.”

Minnesota shot just 39.5 percent from the floor, the fifth time this season that San Antonio has held its opponent below 40 percent.

The Spurs used big runs in the first half to take a 58-43 halftime lead.

A 3-pointer by Daye -- one of four in the game -- capped an 11-0 first-quarter run for San Antonio. After Minnesota answered with a 10-2 spurt to cut it to a four-point game early in the second quarter, the Spurs answered again, this time with a 13-0 surge for a 47-30 lead.

“They’re hard to guard, there’s no question, because they know how to play,” Minnesota coach Flip Saunders said. “They know where they’re going to be before anyone else does. I thought we weren’t defending; I thought we were chasing through the first three quarters. We were just trying to find them.”

The Timberwolves (5-31) cut their deficit to nine points after a basket by LaVine in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

Minnesota set a franchise record at the free throw line, converting 26 of 26. Wiggins made eight and point guard Mo Williams was 5 of 5.

NOTES: Timberwolves G/F Shabazz Muhammad missed Saturday’s game because of lower abdominal soreness. He was injured in Friday’s game in Milwaukee and did not play in the fourth quarter against the Bucks. Chase Budinger made his first start of the season in place of Muhammad. ... Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said G Marco Belinelli will miss Saturday’s game with a mild left groin strain. He joins teammates Manu Ginobili (back spasms) and Kawhi Leonard (bruised right hand) on the injury report. Popovich said Ginobili did not make the trip to Minneapolis. ... Timberwolves rookie forward Andrew Wiggins fell short of matching LeBron James as the second-youngest player in NBA history (19 years, 321 days) with seven straight 20-point games. Wiggins finished with 18 points Saturday night.