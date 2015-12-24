Spurs win seventh straight, defeat Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- The San Antonio Spurs flexed their muscle down low in a 108-83 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday.

The veteran Spurs outscored the youthful Timberwolves 54-24 in the paint, led by forward Kawhi Leonard’s game-high 19 points.

The outcome was never in doubt, as the Spurs never trailed and led for all but the first 1:14 of the game.

Six players scored in double-figures for the Spurs and nine scored at least six points as San Antonio won its seventh consecutive game and 11th in its last 12.

Leonard had just seven points through three quarters, but shot 5-of-7 from the floor in the fourth and drilled a pair of 3-pointers.

“Nobody’s perfect all the time in 48 minutes,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “I don’t worry about why he didn’t score in this quarter or that quarter. That happens to every player. He got his 19 points and he was great in the fourth quarter.”

Minnesota was led by rookie center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his 14th double-double this season.

The Timberwolves have lost six of their last eight games, including two-in-a-row.

The Spurs led by as many 14 points in the first quarter and built that advantage to 26 points in the final quarter.

“I think we’re competing at a high level,” Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge said. “We’re paying attention to detail, playing good defense and as long as we keep doing that, things should go well for us.”

Tony Parker finished with 14 points and also had six assists. Aldridge had 12 points and grabbed eight boards.

Minnesota was never able to find a rhythm or go on a sustained run to keep the game close. A 6-0 burst to start the second half got the Timberwolves within eight points, but a timeout by Popovich cooled the momentum.

San Antonio answered with a 6-0 run of its own and Minnesota never got that close again.

”You gotta know who we’re playing,“ Timberwolves interim coach Sam Mitchell said. ”They’ve been great organization and a basketball team for a long, long time.

“We’re trying to put together a program, not to be like them, but to mirror some of the things that they have done. We’re trying to develop a culture.”

Four Spurs starters finished in double figures as San Antonio shot 53.7 percent from the floor and outworked Minnesota on the glass, holding a 47-31 edge in rebounds.

“Those guys have been together for so long and we’re just building our group now,” Wolves guard Andrew Wiggins said. “Hopefully we become like them, that would be the main goal. They’re one of the most successful teams in the history of sports.”

Parker scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Spurs led 28-16 after one. San Antonio’s bench took over in the second quarter and maintained the lead as the Spurs led 52-38 at the break. Boris Diaw, David West, Patty Mills and Kyle Anderson each had four points off the bench at the half.

West continued his run with six points in the third quarter as San Antonio built a 16-point lead. West finished with 13 points and Anderson had 10 on 5-of-6 from the floor.

“I think we played well collectively,” Anderson said. “That’s all that’s really important. I think we buckled down in the second; we executed and played our style of basketball.”

Zach LaVine had 17 points off the bench for Minnesota while also chipping in four assists. Andrew Wiggins and Shabazz Muhammad also finished in double figures.

NOTES: Timberwolves G Tyus Jones was activated from the inactive list. Jones played six games with the Idaho Stampede om the NBA Development League, averaging 24.7 points, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals. ... San Antonio wraps up a two-game road trip on Friday against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. ... Minnesota completes a two-game homestand on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers at Target Center.