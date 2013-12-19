Preview: Spurs at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors got Andre Iguodala back on Tuesday and looked like a totally different team in cruising past the New Orleans Pelicans. Iguodala will make his second straight start when the host Warriors search for some redemption against the Tony Parker-less San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Golden State lost to the Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals last spring and put up a season-low scoring total in a 76-74 loss at San Antonio last month.

The Warriors went 5-7 in the 12 games Iguodala missed with a hamstring strain and only needed him for 17 minutes on Tuesday to change the tone of the game. “He’s a guy that makes it so much easier with his ability to make plays, read and react,” Golden State coach Mark Jackson said. “We missed him and we are glad to have him back. It was also a carryover effect because other guys began to read, react and make plays.” The Spurs have a guy like that in Parker, but the star point guard has already been ruled out of the contest due to a shin contusion.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE SPURS (20-5): San Antonio did not need Parker to get past the Phoenix Suns 108-101 on Wednesday, leaning on Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan to pick up the win. Duncan picked up his fifth straight double-double in the win and is averaging 17.8 points and 13.2 rebounds in that span, though coach Gregg Popovich seems typically unimpressed with his whole team. “We have the same team we always have,” Popovich said. “...Usually at this point in the season we are OK, a little bit above average, but not the best for sure.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (14-12): Iguodala played in the first meeting with the Spurs but Stephen Curry sat out, robbing the team of its best scorer in the tight loss. Curry went for 28 points and 12 assists in the win over the Pelicans on Tuesday and is averaging 30.8 points and 9.4 assists in the last five games - but is still looking for more from himself and his team. “We need to come out with energy and effort to start games,” Curry said. “We are a good team when we have the lead so we need to figure out a way to separate from teams early, especially at home, so we can put ourselves in a better position to not have to work so hard and try to get over the hump.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors took both meetings at home during the 2012-13 regular season but lost two to the Spurs in their own arena during the playoffs.

2. Ginobili is 17-for-28 from the field over the last two games.

3. Golden State F David Lee has recorded a double-double in six straight games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 106, Spurs 102