Preview: Spurs at Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs have won 12 straight games and are dominating teams along the way. The Spurs will try to post their sixth straight double-digit win when they close out a three-game road trip at the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The Warriors have historically struggled against San Antonio but are enjoying a three-game winning streak behind Stephen Curry’s most recent scoring binge.

Curry put up 31 points and 11 assists in Thursday’s 115-110 win over Milwaukee and is averaging 30.3 points in the last three contests. The All-Star guard is 12-for-23 from 3-point range in that span and gets a chance to go up against San Antonio sharpshooter Marco Belinelli, who beat out Curry and others in the 3-point shootout during All-Star weekend. The Warriors are 1 1/2 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers in the race for the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE SPURS (52-16): San Antonio’s run has it 1 1/2 games ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the West and it is holding off both the Thunder and the Indiana Pacers for the top record in the NBA. The Spurs shot 38.7 percent from the floor on Friday but still managed to blow out the Sacramento Kings 99-79 thanks to some tight defense and balance on the offensive end. The win marked just the second time during the streak and the first time this month that San Antonio had been held below the century mark.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (44-26): Golden State is 18 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 1993-94 regular season but has suffered a pair of two-point losses to the Spurs this season, including a 104-102 home setback on Dec. 19 in which Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker all sat out for San Antonio. The Warriors got 60 points from the backcourt duo of Curry and Klay Thompson in Thursday’s game but still struggled to hold off the NBA-worst Bucks. “We’ve struggled with games like this before,” Curry told reporters. “Obviously we’d want it to be prettier and not give up 110 points, but we can learn lessons in wins rather than the other way around.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors F David Lee has posted back-to-back double-doubles and is 17-for-23 from the field in that span.

2. Spurs G Manu Ginobili had a string of six straight games with at least one 3-pointer come to an end with a 0-of-6 effort from behind the arc on Friday.

3. Curry missed the first meeting with San Antonio and went for 30 points and 15 assists in the second.

PREDICTION: Spurs 110, Warriors 106