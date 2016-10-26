Spurs dominate Warriors in Durant's debut

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It usually isn't a surprise when the San Antonio Spurs, the NBA's most successful franchise over the past two decades, win a basketball game.

But opening the season without Tim Duncan for the first time in 20 years and going on the road against the two-time Western Conference champions on a night when the Golden State Warriors were welcoming the addition of Kevin Durant might have been one of those occasions.

Defying expectations, the Spurs emerged with a blowout victory.

Kawhi Leonard poured in a career-best 35 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge put together a 26-point, 14-rebound double-double Tuesday night as the Spurs stunned Golden State 129-100 in Durant's regular-season debut for the Warriors.

Jonathon Simmons (20 points), Patty Mills (11) and Manu Ginobili (10) provided double-figure scoring off the bench, helping the Spurs use their own strength in numbers to easily beat the West representative in the last two NBA Finals.

"I'm just staying ready for my opportunity and taking advantage," said Simmons, a University of Houston product signed by the Spurs last summer after he went undrafted. "Now that I know these guys, it makes it a little easier."

Durant hit 11 of 18 shots en route to 27 points, and Stephen Curry totaled 26 for the Warriors, who won an NBA-record 73 games last season and didn't take their first loss until Dec. 12 after a 24-game winning streak to open the year.

Related Coverage Preview: Spurs at Warriors

"It's a nice slap in the face," Curry said. "Our offense wasn't really an issue tonight. We have to shore up the other end."

Down 18 at the half, the Warriors crept within 68-58 in the first 3:04 of the third period before Leonard and Aldridge took charge, combining for 16 points in an 18-8 burst that opened the night's first 20-point advantage and set up a comfortable finish.

"He has a green light," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Leonard. "He's making threes or he's driving it. He's just really more confident, more aggressive, more hungry to score than in the past."

Leonard and Aldridge scored 13 points apiece in the third quarter for the Spurs, who set a franchise record of their own with 67 wins last season.

The Warriors were never closer than 20 in the final period.

"San Antonio was great," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "They played a phenomenal game. We saw their best stuff. That's a great team. That's a team that exposed some of our weaknesses."

In topping 30 points for the fifth time in his career, Leonard connected on 10 of 21 from the field and all 15 of his free throws, helping him eclipse the 33 points he scored against the Toronto Raptors last April.

Simmons, who averaged only six points a game last season, was a surprise element with 8-for-14 shooting and three 3-pointers off the bench.

The Spurs enjoyed a 54-16 edge in reserve scoring against a Warriors team that had to cut ties with several players, including big men Andrew Bogut and Festus Ezeli, in order to fit Durant's two-year, $54.3 million deal under the NBA salary cap.

The Spurs outrebounded Golden State 55-35.

"We cannot get outrebounded like that, lose the turnover battle (16-14) and get beat at the free-throw line (23-13)," Kerr said. "Those are all things that are going to kill us if we do that every game."

Durant, who had 10 rebounds, and Draymond Green (18 points, 12 rebounds) finished with double-doubles for the Warriors.

Klay Thompson was held to 11 points on 1-for-6 3-point shooting, and Curry was just 3-for-10 from beyond the arc, as the Warriors unsuccessfully attempted to offset San Antonio's interior dominance with a 7-for-33 (21.2 percent) night on 3-point tries.

San Antonio hit half of its 24 3-point attempts and shot 48 percent overall.

The Spurs' superior depth helped the visitors explode into a 33-20 lead in the second minute of the second quarter after the game had been tied at 18.

Ginobili, Mills and Simmons had 3-pointers and fellow reserve David Lee added four points in the 15-2 burst that provided the Spurs a cushion they retained the rest of the night.

NOTES: The last time the Spurs opened a season without F Tim Duncan in the starting lineup, they started F Carl Herrera (scoreless in 12 minutes) in an 82-78 loss at Minnesota on Nov. 1, 1996. Seventeen games later, Bob Hill was fired as coach and replaced by Gregg Popovich. ... Spurs SF Kawhi Leonard's 15 free throws were a career best, surpassing the 12 he made Feb. 6, 2016, against the Los Angeles Lakers. ... The 27 points by SF Kevin Durant were the fourth most in a Warriors debut, trailing C Wilt Chamberlain (43), SF Stephen Jackson (29) and PG Danny Finn (28). ... PF Draymond Green, the league leader in technical fouls last season with 21, got his first of 2016-17 for taunting after a third-quarter dunk. ... The Warriors honored TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager and his fight against leukemia by giving everyone in attendance a "Sager-Strong" T-shirt. Sager hopes to return to work later this season. ... The Spurs played without SG Danny Green, who is expected to miss the first three weeks due to a strained left quad.