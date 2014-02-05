Preview: Spurs at Wizards

The Washington Wizards have finally inched above the .500 mark for the first time in four-plus years but staying there includes defeating San Antonio when the Spurs visit on Wednesday. Washington has lost 15 consecutive games against San Antonio, including dropping its last eight home contests against the Spurs. San Antonio began its nine-game rodeo road trip by rallying from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

The Wizards had been at or below .500 for an astounding 355 consecutive games before notching a 100-90 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. It s only one game over but yeah, it s a big relief,  point guard John Wall said afterward. But the main thing is we ve got bigger goals to try to keep winning games and try to keep getting better and try not to go back down so we won t have to have this talk again.  The Spurs received 32 points from Tony Parker in the comeback win over New Orleans and have a solid 17-5 road mark.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE SPURS (35-13): San Antonio struggled most of the contest in its first game of the long excursion but really turned it on in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Pelicans 38-19 to claim a 102-95 victory. Tim Duncan scored 21 points and tied a season high with six blocked shots but was well aware the Spurs dodged a bullet. We played badly for 24-plus minutes  made a lot of mistakes and finally put a stretch together,  Duncan said afterward. We finally made some shots, honestly.  The contest against Washington is the first of five against Eastern Conference foes and the Spurs are 13-4 against the East this season.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (24-23): Washington had failed to move above .500 in its previous seven chances to do so before getting it done against the Trail Blazers. Yet coach Randy Wittman was still a bit salty when asked about the accomplishment. It ain t out of the way. How many more games have we got to play?  Wittman said. You act like that was the last daggum game. ¦ If we re going to be a good basketball team, we have to do this every night, no matter who you re playing.  Wittman reiterated later in the postgame session that he wants to see his club go on a run that keeps them well above the break-even mark.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Parker s 16 points led six player in double digits as San Antonio notched a 92-79 home win over the Wizards on Nov. 13.

2. Washington has allowed an average of 85.3 points in its last three wins  against solid offensive squads Golden State, Oklahoma City and Portland.

3. Spurs G/F Danny Green returned from a 10-game absence due to a broken finger to score seven points on 1-of-7 shooting against the Pelicans.

PREDICTION: Wizards 101, Spurs 97