Preview: Spurs at Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs took the first two of their three-game road trip thanks to a strong defense and will try to make it a clean sweep when they visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The Spurs are winners of three in a row overall and have held those three opponents to an average of 82 points.

Reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard held Carmelo Anthony to 4-of-17 from the field in a 94-84 win over the New York Knicks and could find himself matched up against Wizards guard Bradley Beal on Wednesday. Beal is averaging 25.3 points and is looking to maximize his value this season after he failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract with Washington prior to the deadline. “If you’re confident in yourself and you believe in yourself, things are going to fall into place for you and that’s what I’m trying to do,” Beal told reporters. “I’m just going to play out my year and if I get (the contract), I get it. And if I don’t, I don’t.” The Spurs handed out some contracts over the summer and are still working LaMarcus Aldridge and David West into the mix.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE SPURS (3-1): Aldridge, Leonard and Tim Duncan are busy trying to figure out their roles in the frontcourt’s starting lineup while West, who took a massive pay cut to join San Antonio over the summer, is searching for any role at all. The 35-year-old has averaged 31.7 minutes over his career but has seen his workload decrease from 18 to 14 to nine to seven minutes over the four games. West could see his role increase when coach Gregg Popovich begins to limit minutes for Duncan, who set an NBA record for wins with one team when he logged his 954th on Monday.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (2-1): Washington has been off since Saturday, when it suffered its first loss with a 117-110 home setback against the Knicks. Beal and John Wall combined for 51 points in the loss and form one of the top guard tandems in the Eastern Conference, but the 22- and 25-year-olds, respectively, are still trying to get better. Wall is just behind Beal at an average of 22 points but is committing 4.7 turnovers against 6.7 assists in the early going.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards snapped a 17-game losing streak in the series with a 101-93 home win on Jan. 13.

2. Duncan picked up his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds on Monday.

3. Washington F Martell Webster (hip) returned to practice last week and is close to making his season debut.

PREDICTION: Spurs 101, Wizards 89