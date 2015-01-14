Wizards end long losing streak to Spurs

WASHINGTON -- One by one, John Wall is exacting revenge against various league-wide foes.

Earlier this season, the Washington Wizards leading man defeated fellow star point guards Chris Paul and Derrick Rose for the first time in his career. With help from reserve center Kevin Seraphin and stout team defense, Wall achieved another first as the Wizards pulled off a rarity against the San Antonio Spurs.

Wall scored 25 points and Seraphin dominated the fourth quarter as the Wizards snapped a 17-game losing streak to the Spurs with a 101-93 win on Tuesday night.

Seraphin scored 11 of his 17 points in the final period, including nine straight for the Wizards (26-12). The lead changed hands seven times in the fourth quarter before Seraphin’s putback put Washington ahead for good at 88-87 with 5:44 remaining.

It was Washington’s first win over San Antonio since Nov. 12, 2005. None of the current Wizards played in that game, which came five seasons before Wall entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft.

“We haven’t [beaten the Spurs] since I’ve been here,” said Wall, who made 9 of 15 shots and added eight assists. “It’s finally exciting to get a win against them.”

Guard Tony Parker paced five double-digit scorers with 14 points for the injury-plagued Spurs (23-16). Forward Tim Duncan had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

San Antonio shot 39.6 percent from the field. Despite the loss, the Spurs have won four of their last six games.

“We had a good chance,” Parker said. “We were up one or two in the fourth quarter (but) we just couldn’t get over the hump, make the shot that we needed and make the stops that we needed to win the game.”

Seraphin made 6 of 8 field-goal attempts and had eight rebounds. His final basket capped a 7-0 run after San Antonio pulled closer at 92-89 with three minutes remaining.

Returning home after a 31-point road loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Washington made 21 of 24 free throws and outrebounded San Antonio 48-34. Guard Bradley Beal and forward Paul Pierce each scored 13 points. Center Marcin Gortat had 11 rebounds and forward Nene grabbed 10.

On Jan. 3, the Spurs pulled away in the final minutes to defeat the Wizards 101-92 at home despite playing without injured starters Parker and forward Kawhi Leonard, who remains sidelined.

This time Washington made the key plays late on both ends, sinking over half its field-goal attempts while holding San Antonio to one basket over the final three minutes.

“The way we closed the game defensively, especially the last three or four minutes,” Pierce said regarding the change in outcomes. “That’s how we have to play. ...We got stop after stop.”

Because they did, the Wizards stopped an unsightly losing streak.

“When they have your number for so long, especially for people who have been here previously before you, it means a lot,” said the 21-year-old Beal.

The defending NBA champions paid little mind to the lengthy run ending.

“No. The least important thing that we can talk about, so no,” said guard Manu Ginobili, a member of the 2005 team along with Parker and Duncan. “Teams change as seasons change so unimportant.”

Change is good for a Wizards team that made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2008.

“I think they’re a very good team,” Parker said. “I think they’re legit. I think they’re going to go far in the playoffs.”

Wall scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half and the Wizards made all 10 of their free throws for a 51-48 halftime lead.

Washington opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run for their largest lead at 59-48, but the Spurs rallied and entered the final period only down 75-72.

Duncan recorded his 815th career double-double, passing former Utah Jazz star Karl Malone for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time list.

NOTES: Spurs F Kawhi Leonard (hand) and G Marco Belinelli (groin strain) did not play. Leonard has missed 16 of the last 18 games. Coach Gregg Popovich said the MVP of the 2014 NBA Finals is “getting a little bit more confident with his hand,” but isn’t ready for contact just yet. “We’re a little bit afraid of that right now.” ... The Wizards are 21-1 when holding opponents below 100 points this season. ... The Wizards play at the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. G John Wall defeated Bulls star Derrick Rose for the first time in six attempts in Friday’s 102-86 home victory. ... San Antonio wraps up its three-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.