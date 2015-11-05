Wizards’ Beal sinks Spurs

WASHINGTON -- Wizards guard Bradley Beal’s game and confidence are on the rise. The San Antonio Spurs learned this the hard way.

Beal had 25 points, including the winning 3-pointer with 0.3 of a second remaining, as Washington downed the Spurs 102-99 on Wednesday night.

Guard John Wall contributed 17 points and 13 assists, with the last assist setting up the thrilling game’s final shot after Spurs guard Tony Parker made a 3-pointer to tie the score with 7.3 seconds left.

The desired effect for Washington’s play design took place. With Wall near the top of the key, Beal’s fake slip screen led to defensive switches by the Spurs. It left 6-foot-11 forward LaMarcus Aldridge alone against the Wizards’ perimeter threat. Wall fed his backcourt partner on the right wing.

“John told me even before we ran the play be ready because you may be open,” Beal said. “(Aldridge) thought I was going to drive it ....I just knocked down the shot.”

The fourth-year guard has been doing plenty of that early this season for the Wizards (3-1), who led by 17 points in the opening minutes but needed a late rally for their second straight win over the Spurs (3-2).

The 22-year-old Beal has scored at least 24 points in every game this season including Saturday’s 117-110 loss to the New York Knicks.

Asked if his confidence is reaching all-time high’s since entering the league as the No. 3 overall pick in 2012, Beal said, “I guess you could say that. This is me coming into my own.”

Forward Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points and Parker 17 for San Antonio. Aldridge had 10 points and 14 rebounds while center Tim Duncan grabbed 12 rebounds.

“It was a good game for us. We felt we gave it away a little bit, but a lot of respect to those guys,” Duncan said of the Wizards. “They’re very talented and they took it from us.”

San Antonio certainly gave away possessions, committing 10 of its 21 turnovers in the fourth quarter. Washington had 10 overall.

Leonard didn’t play in either meeting against the Wizards last season, including Washington’s 101-93 home win on Jan. 13 that snapped a 17-game losing streak in the series dating to 2005.

The Spurs trailed 19-2 five minutes into the game yet led 23-22 entering the second quarter. They remained in front until Wall’s 3-pointer and Beal’s dunk put the Wizards up 92-90 with 3:22 remaining.

Wall split two free throws for a 97-96 lead with 51 seconds left. After the Spurs missed two shots on their next possession, Wall hit two more free throws for a three-point lead with 18.4 seconds remaining.

Parker, attempting his first 3-pointer of the season, answered for the Spurs. Beal responded with his third 3-pointer of the game.

“He’s playing at a high level right now,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said of his starting wing guard.

The Wizards appeared ready to dominate as their fast-break offense fueled a 17-point lead. Wall had three assists on their first three possessions before the crowd of 17,721.

“I thought he was brilliant,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Wall’s floor game.

The Wizards held the Spurs without a field goal until Leonard’s reverse layup with 6:51 left in the quarter.

“Transition and turnovers killed us early and it killed us late,” Duncan said.

Unfazed by the 19-2 deficit, the veteran Spurs scored 13 straight points. The run reached 28-5 and San Antonio eventually led 51-39 before Washington scored the final six points of the first half.

Leonard scored 18 points in the first half and Porter topped Washington with 15 of his 19 points.

NOTES: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked pregame how the Spurs prepared for a dynamic backcourt like Washington’s guard tandem of John Wall and Bradley Beal. “How do we prepare? I really don’t know how to answer that question,” he said. “What would you like to hear? We did drills before we came (to the arena)? We sought counsel from a Yogi? You just go play the game. It’s basketball. We’ll try our best to guard them. Sometimes they’ll score. Sometimes they won‘t.” ... Wall and Beal entered Wednesday the highest scoring backcourt in the NBA with 47.3 points per game. ... Spurs F Kawhi Leonard missed both games against Washington last season with injuries. ... San Antonio returns home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. ... The Wizards’ first back-to-back set of road games this season starts Friday at the Boston Celtics.