Preview: Suns at 76ers

The Phoenix Suns look to parlay a remarkable comeback in Cleveland into the start of a winning streak with a quick turnaround against the 76ers in Philadelphia on Monday. Phoenix erased an 18-point halftime deficit against the Cavaliers to record its third win in its last four games, rebounding from a poor effort against Washington Friday. “We could be down 25 and we’re still like, ‘We’re coming back,'” forward P.J. Tucker told the Arizona Republic. “It’s the fight in our team.”

Philadelphia surprised the entire NBA with a 3-0 start to a season in which it was expected to be among the league’s worst. Since then, those expectations have been fulfilled with the 76ers ahead of only Orlando and Milwaukee in the league standings and ready to host the Suns with just two wins in their last 11 games. Rookie point guard Michael Carter-Williams is a glaring bright spot in an otherwise woeful campaign, leading all first-year players in scoring (17.3 points), assists (6.5), rebounding (5.7) and steals (2.45).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE SUNS (25-18): Point guard Goran Dragic didn’t hold back in assessing his team’s improbable victory, telling reporters bluntly, “We’re the best comeback team in the NBA.” There are facts to back up Dragic’s claim, of course, with comeback wins of 13, 14, 16 and 21 points this season. Markieff Morris led the charge against the Cavaliers, scoring 27 points and grabbing a season-high 15 rebounds, and is one of four active players - excluding the injured Eric Bledsoe - averaging double figures in a well-balanced Suns offense.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (14-30): Coach Brett Brown heaped heavy praise on Carter-Williams recently, amid comparisons to the legendary names of Oscar Robertson and Earvin “Magic” Johnson. “I feel a responsibility to help him get where he has a chance of going,” Brown told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “(Robertson and Johnson) are Hall of Fame, the greatest players to ever play this sport. With (Carter-Williams), the thing is to continue to challenge him.” Carter-Williams leads Philadelphia in assists and steals, while ranking second in scoring to forward Evan Turner, whose 18.5 points are a team-best.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix’s average of 104.1 points ranks eighth in the NBA, while Philadelphia allows a league-worst 109.5 points per game.

2. The 76ers have lost two straight meetings to the Suns, including a 115-101 decision in Phoenix this season on Dec. 28.

3. Morris has scored 13 or more points in a career-best six straight games for the Suns.

PREDICTION: Suns 107, 76ers 101